Falcons mulling right tackle decision after seeing Kaleb McGary play Thursday

Getty Images

The Falcons had to wait longer than they’d like to see first-round pick Kaleb McGary in a game this summer, but the rookie tackle was finally able to get on the field Thursday night.

McGary missed the first four preseason games while working his way back from a cardiac ablation procedure, but started against the Jaguars and played 40 snaps. McGary said he was “definitely nervous” before making what head coach Dan Quinn called a “good start.”

McGary was competing for a starting job before his heart issue and Quinn suggested the job might not be settled for a few weeks. It seems the door is open for the rookie to wind up with the job for Week One, however.

“I think we’ll have to take him through the practice week,” Quinn said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But let me go back and watch through it. I’m sure, once we get a chance to look better at it and see how he did. He’s been in practice against our guys.”

McGary said he wasn’t sure he could have played the whole game after spending much of the summer off the field. That will be one of the considerations that goes into whether he, Ty Sambrailo or Matt Gono gets the nod against the Vikings.