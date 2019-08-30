Geno Smith gets No. 2 job in Seattle, Paxton Lynch cut

Getty Images

The XFL is likely preparing a pitch for Paxton Lynch.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said the league was keeping an eye on the battle between Lynch and Geno Smith for the backup quarterback job in Seattle because they’d want to have the loser join the upstart league.

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports that Lynch fell short in his bid for the job and will be released by the Seahawks. Lynch suffered a concussion on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Vikings cornerback Holton Hill in the second preseason game and missed one contest before returning to play on Thursday night.

Smith missed the game against Minnesota after having a cyst removed from his knee and got the start on Thursday night, which was a sign that he was ahead in the competition to back up Russell Wilson this season. It will be his third backup job with as many teams in the last three years as he played for the Giants and Chargers since leaving the Jets after the 2016 season.