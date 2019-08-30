Graham Gano a candidate for injured reserve, at some point

Getty Images

As the Panthers try to compute their roster math this weekend, it looks like they’re going to have to go short somewhere, and keep two kickers. At least for a day.

According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, there’s a real possibility the Panthers begin the season with veteran kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve because of a mysterious injury which has kept him off the field all preseason. If they hope to bring him back at any point later in the year, they’d have to carry him onto their initial 53-man roster and then put him on IR. Putting him on IR now would mean he’s out for the entire season.

Gano didn’t offer specifics about his injury, though it appears to be related to the knee injury that kept him off the field the last four weeks of last season.

“That’s what I’ve been doing every day is just preparing as if I’m gonna get my body healthy and come back and kick,” Gano said. “Every day’s the same. I’m showing up early and getting my treatments in, and working hard every day.”

Of course, the Panthers might be fine with that, since former camp leg Joey Slye now looks like a viable option.

Slye bombed a 59-yard field goal last night, his third 50-plus of the preseason. His only miss came on a blocked field goal last night as well, leaving him 7-of-8 on the preseason.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t offer any specifics, but said “it’d be very tough” to leave Slye off the roster.

The Panthers have been burned trying to stash a young kicker before. After Harrison Butker had a promising preseason, they tried to put him on the practice squad, but he was signed by the Chiefs and has been steady for them the last two years.