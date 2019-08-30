Jaguars cutting Alex McGough, down to two quarterbacks

Getty Images

The Jaguars found their quarterback answer this offseason, so they’re going to let a rookie back him up.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the Jaguars are releasing quarterback Alex McGough.

That’s not necessarily surprising in and of itself, but it does leave them thin and inexperienced if anything happens to Nick Foles.

The only other quarterback on the roster at the moment is sixth-round pick Garnder Minshew, who has a sweet mustache.

Of course, the Jaguars have been playing without a quarterback for several years, so they might not feel a difference if anything happens to their starter.