Jerick McKinnon expected to land on injured reserve

49ers running back Jerick McKinnon returned to practice earlier this week, but it turned out to be the second brief return to action this summer.

McKinnon tore his ACL last year and went for platelet rich plasma therapy after the first setback. This week’s setback is likely to keep him out for a big chunk of time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McKinnon is expected to be placed on injured reserve. It’s not clear if that move will come as one of the team’s cuts to the 53-man limit or if the team will wait until after the cut so that McKinnon could return later this year.

In either case, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida will be the top backs for the Niners this season.