Jerry Jones keeps pushing the flawed “honor your contract” argument

Posted by Mike Florio on August 30, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

Since running back Ezekiel Elliott isn’t in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can’t try to persuade Elliott to take whatever offer the team is willing to make. So Jones needs to use a different strategy.

His fallback? Make Elliott look bad for holding out.

Jones already has mentioned the “honor your contract” concept in reference to Elliott. During a Friday appearance on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Friday, Jones cranked that concept up a notch.

“If we do a new contract, what’s to assure us that this time next year or three months later, we won’t be talking about another contract?” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “If we’re not gonna honor contracts?

That’s a bit disingenous, for several reasons. First and foremost, teams fail to honor contracts all the time. This weekend, plenty of players will have their contracts torn up by teams that constantly choose not to honor contracts when it’s in their interests to do so.

Second, if the Cowboys sign Zeke to a new contract and he shows up now, he’s not going to launch a new holdout during the season. So the Cowboys definitely won’t be back in this position in three months. And if Elliott gets the contract he deserves, he’s not going to hold out again in 2020. Or in 2021. Or, most likely, in 2022.

Third, the “honor your contract” mantra is a red herring. Elliott has two contracts — his deal with the team and his union’s deal with the league. Under the latter, he has the absolute power to withhold services in order to enhance the former, if he’s willing to incur the fines.

If Jones doesn’t like that, he currently has a chance to change it. Jones has taken a central role in the ongoing Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. He can, on behalf of the league, try to make it so difficult and/or expensive for players under contract to hold out that they can’t or they won’t.

In 2011, the league bumped up the daily training-camp holdout fines dramatically. In 2019, nothing stops the league from making it far more financially onerous to stay away.

The broader problem is that fans and media will latch onto the “honor your contract” mantra and presume that Elliott is doing something wrong by exercising his right to stay away. He’s not. He’s making a stand, and he has every right to do it.

The fact that it seems to be getting under Jones’ skin means that, despite the bluster, it’s working.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Jerry Jones keeps pushing the flawed “honor your contract” argument

  3. When are the players going to fire their union representatives. If the deal they negotiated is so horrible, why do they always blame the owners? The owners have their reps and the players have their reps. If the owners have it so well, why are the union reps getting off so easy? This is the strangest thing I’ve ever witnessed in sports. Nobody in the media is telling it like it is. What is the big coverup all about? Who are they trying to protect, and why? It’s insane.

  4. Flawed? Do you believe then, that an owner who finds himself in a guaranteed contract with a player who is severely under playing it, can “hold out” and not pay that player because the “market” for that player has changed? You would be crapping frozen twinkies if an owner even threatened that. They BOTH signed the contract and BOTH must live up to it, unless they BOTH agree to re-negotiate it. THAT, Florio is how contract law works.

  5. I heard a smart guy once allege that on average nearly $250,000,000 of contracts are collectively torn up by the teams every year.

    Holdouts are demanding a collective fraction of that.

    The scales are tipped heavily towards teams not honoring contracts if we’re to make comparisons.

  6. “That’s a bit disingenuous, for several reasons. First and foremost, teams fail to honor contracts all the time. This weekend, plenty of players will have their contracts torn up by teams that constantly choose not to honor contracts when it’s in their interests to do so.”

    I am sorry, Florio, but you are being disingenuous.
    Teams absolutely must honor their contracts. If a player is guaranteed a certain amount of money for different things, he gets that whether he puts in a lousy effort or not. Later in the contract the team may terminate the contract, but only within the terms of the contract. These are “option years,” and are part of the contract. The team is not tearing up a contract, but acting in accordance with it.

    Luck just retired, and the team chose not to collect $16.8 million dollars it had to right to recoup. When has a player ever chosen to do the same?

    Name one single instance where a team “choose not to honor contracts.”
    The owner would be sued, and if it is done “constantly” that owner would lose the franchise.

  7. The employee is under NO obligation to play in the NFL. If he CHOOSES to seek employment within the NFL, he is UNDER contract for 2 more years.

    Don’t play, hold out, and hope your value increases on the couch. But it will cost you money the longer you sit on that couch.

  9. Honor your contract? 20th century dinosaur – don’t you realise Zeke has millennials’ rights?

  10. There’s nothing faulty about the argument. He signed a contract. The CBA DOES give Zeke the right to hold out, I’m not arguing that. But if I were Jerry and Zeke stabbed me in the back like that after he went to the mat for him with the league, I wouldn’t give him a new contract either. My bet is that Zeke’s money runs out.

  11. It’s a bit of a stretch to say that teams don’t honor contracts all the time. I know I’m probably one of the stupid fans Florio refers to but, I’m quit sure that written into every contract it says that the team has the right to terminate services if it deems necessary. Generally they also pay all incentives and bonuses when the player is cut. Add to that the fact they they have to carry the cap hit. So, it’s disingenuous to say that contracts are one sided. If a player wants to hold out, fine. As long as he is prepared to pay the penalties. A contract is a contract and the players should live up to it. Try not honoring a contract in private life and see how that works. Unless you’re Donald Trump.

  13. All of that is fine and extremely accurate. If Jerry Jones decides to play EXTREME hardball and not give him what he wants because the analytics don’t support it, (and Dallas possibly even trades him), that’s his right also. “We’re running a business here.” Both are exercising their rights.

  14. They should make all contracts guaranteed for whatever length both parties agree to. Eliminate all these escalating salaries that are non guaranteed and everyone knows will never get paid or renegotiated. Keep it simple and everyone wins…

  16. “The broader problem is that fans and media will latch onto the “honor your contract” mantra and presume that Elliott is doing something wrong by exercising his right to stay away.”

    Yep and anyone that doesn’t believe that’s the sleaziest part of an owner trotting out the “honor your contract” malarkey only has to peruse these comments to educate themselves.

  17. Ole Jerald didn’t care about the 2 years still left on Dez Bryant’s contract when he let him go!

    Is Zek asking for a ridiculous contract in terms of dollars? Who knows?

    Regardless, shame on both parties if they can’t come to a mutual agreement!

  18. I thought Mike Florio was a lawyer. An NFL player’s contract is not a guaranteed contract. It is dependent on the player making the team. That language is written into the contract. Both parties know of that language and agree to it before signing it. The only guarantees are the signing bonus and roster bonus. So by cutting players this weekend, Jones is not not honoring the contracts.

  19. I’m a big Zeke fan, but if you can get 2 #1’s, I wouldn’t hesitate. SF, Seattle, Raiders, Chiefs, Texans…

    But honestly, unions suck. Not needed anymore. There was a time, fine, but with all the information readily available, any “college educated” man can negotiate a contract by himself. Sports agents are ALL slime balls…basically they are all like Michael Avenatti.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!