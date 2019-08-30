Jets sign safety Matthias Farley

Getty Images

As nearly 1,200 NFL players head out the door this weekend, a few are headed back in.

The Jets announced they had signed veteran safety Matthias Farley, who was cut by the Colts earlier this week.

To make room for him on the roster (before they make much more room), they waived safety Santos Ramirez, an undrafted rookie from Arkansas.

Farley played three years for the Colts, carving out a niche as a special teamer. He also started 16 games the last two seasons, so the Jets obviously thought he was a guy who could help.