Joe Webb suffers serious foot injury

The good news for the Texans is that backup quarterback A.J. McCarron was throwing passes before last night’s game, his right thumb injury apparently healed in time for him to be available for the regular season.

They may have lost another backup option, however.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, quarterback Joe Webb suffered a right foot injury last night which is considered serious.

Webb was carted off the field last night and left on crutches.

“Joe Webb, I don’t know,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “I’ll be able to get more information to you later.”

