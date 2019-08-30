Josh Gordon is eligible to play Week One

Getty Images

Receiver Josh Gordon‘s conditional reinstatement has become an official reinstatement to play in Week One of the 2019 regular season.

According to the NFL, Gordon is eligible to play when the Patriots host the Steelers on September 8 in primetime on NBC.

Before word came from the league that Gordon has a green light, a reporter asked coach Bill Belichick whether he expects Gordon to be available for the night the team raises its sixth championship banner.

“Yeah, we haven’t even started the game plan for the Steelers yet, so that’s way too early to try to formulate an answer on that question for him or I’d say a lot of other people,” Belichick said.

Regardless, Gordon will be available to be used as much, or as little, as Belichick wants to use him.