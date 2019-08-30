Julian Edelman may have tweaked thumb injury Thursday night

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman made his first appearance of the preseason on Thursday night after missing much of the summer with a left thumb injury, but he didn’t stick around as long as fellow debuting wideouts Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas.

Edelman caught a 20-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham on the first drive of the game and came down on his left hand. Edelman got up shaking his hand, pulled the glove off his hand and then returned to the sideline for trainers to have a look.

Edelman never went to the locker room, but he also didn’t return to the game. The wideout did not speak to reporters after the game and head coach Bill Belichick wasn’t asked about Edelman.

Any issue with the thumb of Tom Brady‘s favorite target would obviously be a negative with the regular season starting in just over a week, so it will be something to watch once the team starts issuing injury reports next Wednesday.

UPDATE 7:12 a.m. ET: Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it was a “minor scare” for Edelman.