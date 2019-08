Getty Images

In the next 24 hours, NFL teams are going to remove 1,184 players from the payrolls.

And we’re going to keep track of them all right here.

Throughout the weekend, PFT will update our cuts trackers for the AFC and the NFC as moves come in.

So click on the handy links there, and stay up to date as teams take their rosters from 90 players to 53 by tomorrow’s 4 p.m. deadline.