Lions cut Teez Tabor

Word earlier this month was that cornerback Teez Tabor was fighting an uphill battle to land a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster.

Tabor did not win that battle. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports he is among the team’s cuts ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Tabor was a second-round pick out of Florida in 2017, but he never found a regular spot in the lineup over the last two seasons. He made five starts over that time and leaves Detroit with 42 tackles in 22 overall appearances.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports that the team has also released safety Andrew Adams. Adams was cut by the Giants around this time last year and Adams went on to record 38 tackles and four interceptions for the Buccaneers. We’ll see if he lands somewhere else this season.