Lions waive Tommylee Lewis

Tommylee Lewis has his place in NFL history regardless whatever else happens in his career.

The league expanded replay after a non-pass interference call during the NFC Championship Game when Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman interfered with Lewis.

But Lewis is on the waiver wire, looking for a new home.

The Lions terminated the receiver’s contract Friday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Detroit released center Luke Bowanko. It also waived defensive back Andrew Adams, defensive back Andre Chachere, receiver Jordan Lasley, defensive end Eric Lee, defensive end Mitchell Loewen, offensive tackle Ryan Pope, punter Ryan Santoso, offensive guard Micah St. Andrew, defensive back Jamar Summers and running back James Williams.