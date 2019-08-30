Matt Nagy liked how Eddy Pineiro bounced back from missed XP

Getty Images

When Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point early in Thursday night’s game, it seemed to be the latest evidence that the Bears would be picking up a kicker to replace him in the next couple of days.

The team hasn’t been shy about keeping their eye open for potential additions this summer, but Pineiro’s night got better from there. He hit three field goals from 32, 35 and 39 yards to put a better wrap on the preseason finale.

After the game, head coach Matt Nagy said that no final decisions have been made. He did add that he did like how Pineiro bounced back from the miss and that it would be “a major concern if you go get somebody to come in here that has never kicked in here.”

“We’re going to continue to work through it right now,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “We have a couple days here. Part of that answer right now, from what I’ve seen, is I’ve liked what I’ve seen. He comes out and he misses that extra point. Right away, we all [did] one of those deals of, ‘Here we go again.’ But what I thought was pretty powerful was that he came back and made the next kick. And then made two more after that. We talk about it’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. I like the fact that he came back and made those.”

Given the nature of the NFL, Nagy’s words may not make the next few days any less fretful for Pineiro.