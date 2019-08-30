Mike Zimmer on kickers: We’ll just have to evaluate it and see

Getty Images

The Vikings sent the Ravens a fifth-round pick in exchange for Kaare Vedvik in hopes that he’d be an upgrade for their kicking game this season.

Vedvik’s two preseason outings didn’t make it clear that he’d provide that upgrade. He missed two field goals last week and missed his first try against the Bills on Thursday night before making one later in the game. Incumbent kicker Dan Bailey made field goals from 43 and 54 yards, which led head coach Mike Zimmer to call him “a big-time pro” while saying that the team would take a look at the whole situation.

“I don’t know if I’m disappointed in it,” Zimmer said, via the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “I know that he hit one. He’s a talented kid, and Bailey came in and kicked well. We’ll just have to evaluate it and see.”

Vedvik also punted in Thursday night’s game, but that didn’t go all that well either. One of his kicks was returned 79 yards for a touchdown by Marcus Murphy, who didn’t have to do much to avoid a weak tackle attempt by Vedvik on his way to the end zone.

“That ball was slightly inside, which causes you to come in and hit it a little bit left,” Vedvik said. “Slight breeze takes it even further left, which is bad for the punt and it’s even harder to cover.”

Matt Wile handled the holds and also punted in the game and the next few days will let us know which specialists will be sticking around Minnesota for the regular season.