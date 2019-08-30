Most starting quarterbacks played less than 30 preseason snaps

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2019, 9:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

NFL teams are increasingly shying away from exposing their quarterbacks to injuries in the preseason.

This preseason, most starting quarterbacks played less than 30 snaps over four preseason games. (Five preseason games in the case of the two teams that played in the Hall of Fame Game.)

Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick played 64 snaps, the most of any starting quarterback. Kyler Murray was next with 60.

Four quarterbacks — Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff — never took the field in the preseason.

The poor quality of play in the preseason is most notable at the quarterback position, where the drop-off from starters to backups to third stringers to fourth stringers can be immense. For teams to expect their season ticket holders to pay for two preseason games and maybe see the starting quarterback take a dozen snaps over the course of those two games is a ripoff.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Most starting quarterbacks played less than 30 preseason snaps

  2. Just another reason why the preseason is a joke for players and the fans and why most teams play like crap the first two games of the regular season.

  4. Preseason clearly needs to be put out to pasture. Or at the least whittled down to 2 games at lower prices.

    I honestly don’t even know how owners can rationally justify having it at full price. It’s almost the arrogance of it as it is now that bugs me most. The on field product is garbage and the stands are practically empty at every game. Why not lower the price and put more butts in the seats at the very least??

  5. The preseason is a joke. I can’t believe people would pay to see it. Even the TV coverage is terrible. I have to wait 2 days to see my team play at 1am? Enthralling.

  6. The poor quality of play in the preseason is most notable at the quarterback position, where the drop-off from starters to backups to third stringers to fourth stringers can be immense. For teams to expect their season ticket holders to pay for two preseason games and maybe see the starting quarterback take a dozen snaps over the course of those two games is a ripoff.

    ——————————————

    Everything about attending games is a rip off and you’re complaining about 4 pre-season games where teams are utilizing it as they see fit? Why should teams be required to play starters? Pre-season is used to knock off rust from the off season (if needed) or evaluate 2nd-3rd string talent. If starters doesn’t need to any “real game” practice then so be it, don’t play them.

    It’s not like teams are offering season packages with a selling point of providing “4 awesome, action packed, pre-season games”. Season ticket holders know what they bought into. Some try to recoup money by selling them to people who otherwise can’t afford to attend regular season games.

  7. The poor quality of play in the preseason is most notable at the quarterback position, where the drop-off from starters to backups to third stringers to fourth stringers can be immense.
    —-
    Except for Jarrad Stidham.

    He played the overwhelming majority of the preseason and looked terrific. he completed 67.8% of his passes for 731 yards (102.6 NFL rating) 4TD and 1 INT. And his INT came from when ge got drilled in the throwing arm as he passed.

  8. Well the XFL thinks they can make a league out of the QBs that can’t even make the roster. Tell me how that is going to work?

  9. The preseason games serve a purpose – they are glorified scrimmages where the primary purpose is to help a team figure out who to keep and who to cut. Secondary purpose is to break the rust of vets you know you’re not going to cut – and if they don’t need a “rustbuster” game, it would be stupid to play them.

    That’s all they are. Expecting anything else is silly.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!