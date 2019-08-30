Most starting quarterbacks played less than 30 preseason snaps

Getty Images

NFL teams are increasingly shying away from exposing their quarterbacks to injuries in the preseason.

This preseason, most starting quarterbacks played less than 30 snaps over four preseason games. (Five preseason games in the case of the two teams that played in the Hall of Fame Game.)

Miami’s Ryan Fitzpatrick played 64 snaps, the most of any starting quarterback. Kyler Murray was next with 60.

Four quarterbacks — Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff — never took the field in the preseason.

The poor quality of play in the preseason is most notable at the quarterback position, where the drop-off from starters to backups to third stringers to fourth stringers can be immense. For teams to expect their season ticket holders to pay for two preseason games and maybe see the starting quarterback take a dozen snaps over the course of those two games is a ripoff.