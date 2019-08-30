NFL conditionally reinstates Rolando McClain

Getty Images

Linebacker Rolando McClain last played in the NFL in 2015. He’s now eligible to return.

Per a league source, the league has conditionally reinstated McClain, the eighth overall pick in the 2010 draft.

McClain started 15 games as a rookie with the Raiders, 14 in 2011, and nine in 2012.

Cut by the Raiders in early 2013, he signed with the Ravens, but then retired. The next year, he unretired, and the Ravens traded his rights to the Cowboys. He started 12 games in 2014 and 11 in 2015 with Dallas.

McClain is required to comply with the requirements and mandates of the substance-abuse policy. There’s uncertainty for now as to whether the Cowboys still hold McClain’s rights. Per one source, the Cowboys believe they do. Per another source, the contract expired in 2018.