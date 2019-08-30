Parris Campbell “felt like myself again” in preseason debut

Getty Images

Wide receiver Parris Campbell was the subject of glowing reviews early in training camp this summer, but things took a negative turn for the second-round pick when he hurt his hamstring a short time later.

Campbell missed weeks of practice and the team’s first three preseason games, but he was able to get back on the field in time to play in Thursday night’s finale against the Bengals. Campbell was targeted four times, made three catches for 42 yards and showed the kind of playmaking ability that led to those raves when he turned a short catch into a 31-yard gain.

“It was a lot of fun. I felt like myself again,” Campbell said, via the team’s website. “Being out with the injury obviously was very nagging, very annoying. But I definitely felt like myself again, and it was a lot of fun.”

Thanks to Andrew Luck‘s retirement, the overall picture of the Colts offense has changed a lot since Campbell hurt his hamstring. If the rookie can make plays come the regular season, it should help Jacoby Brissett‘s cause a great deal.