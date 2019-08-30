Patriots trade Duke Dawson to Broncos

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 30, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
The Patriots used a second-round draft pick on cornerback Duke Dawson last season, but he suffered a hamstring injury and never got on the field. And now he’s leaving New England without having ever played a game.

Dawson was traded to the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Patriots are getting the Broncos’ sixth-round draft pick while the Broncos are getting Dawson plus the Patriots’ seventh-round draft pick.

The 23-year-old Dawson didn’t appear to have done enough to earn a 53-man roster spot in New England, so the Patriots were surely glad to get anything for him in a trade. The Broncos likely figured a player who went in the second round last year wouldn’t make it to them on waivers.

When Bill Belichick decides to move on from a player, he doesn’t wait. Most teams wouldn’t want to get rid of a second-round pick after one year, but the Patriots were ready to move on.

6 responses to “Patriots trade Duke Dawson to Broncos

  1. Something about those second/third round DBs, Bill and his staff really tend to whiff kinda hard on them. Fortunately, he can build a championship roster around late round/undrafted and castoffs veterans from other teams.

  2. Another bad pick. It’s a good thing they get 12 picks a year because they sure whiff on many picks. High picks.

  3. The most underrated story line of Pats dynastic run has been how godawful they’ve drafted. Obviously the price of having Bellichick the coach, is having Bellichick the GM. But God, if he was an average drafter, they might be looking at 10 super bowls.

  6. 4moreyears20 says:
    August 30, 2019 at 11:48 am
    —————————————————————–
    Show us the stats to prove he’s not an average drafter. He’s certainly above average, look at all the talent that’s walked through those doors. He rarely ever whiffs on a 1st rounder. Sure there have been some duds in the 2nd but then you look at the gems he’s found in the later rounds. I would say he’s easily top 10 in drafting, especially when you consider how low in each rounds they typically pick from finishing in the top 5 every year. I can’t count how many teams have blown their first round picks, Pats never do.

