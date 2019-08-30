Raiders expected to keep Nathan Peterman and Mike Glennon

Getty Images

The Raiders are expected to keep three quarterbacks, with Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman both making the roster, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Jon Gruden hasn’t hidden his fondness for Peterman, saying repeatedly how much third-year player has grown on him.

Peterman finished the preseason 60-of-84 for 475 yards and three touchdowns. Glennon went 41-of-61 for 491 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the latest episode of Hard Knocks, Peterman and Gruden discussed Peterman’s confidence. He’s come a long way from Buffalo, where he threw 12 interceptions and three touchdowns in eight games. He was 1-3 as a starter with the Bills.

Derek Carr is the Raiders’ established starter, but Gruden still will have to make a decision on which quarterback will dress for the season opener as the No. 2.