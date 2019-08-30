Rams cut quarterback Brandon Allen, among 18 moves

Getty Images

The Rams upgraded at backup quarterback this offseason, so one of last year’s had to go.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Rams have released quarterback Brandon Allen.

Allen was on the practice squad in 2018, and spent 2017 as their third quarterback, but was inactive for every game.

Originally a sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, he was effectively leapfrogged when the Rams signed former Jaguars starter Blake Bortles.

Former Rams backup Sean Mannion‘s in Minnesota, and it will be interesting to see if any of the Sean McVay coaching tree has interest in Allen.

The team announced Allen’s release, among 18 moves (leaving 19 more for tomorrow).

Also cut were guard Abdul Beecham, tight end Kendall Blanton, tight end Romello Brooker, tight end Keenen Brown, running back Matt Colburn, defensive back Jake Gervase, wide receiver Jalen Greene, tackle Brandon Hitner, center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, defensive tackle Bryant Jones, tackle Matt Kaskey, linebacker Ketner Kupp, wide receiver Johnathan Lloyd, punter Brock Miller, wide receiver Austin Proehl, defensive back Ramon Richards, and defensive tackle Boogie Roberts.