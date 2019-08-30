Ravens cut Elliott Fry

Getty Images

The Ravens brought in Elliott Fry to handle the kicking duties for the final week of the preseason and he did his job well by hitting both field goals and both extra points he tried against Washington.

Justin Tucker‘s going to do the kicking in the regular season, so Fry’s night didn’t earn him a longer stay in Baltimore. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the team has cut Fry loose.

Fry spent most of the offseason and summer trying to win the kicking job in Chicago, but the team cut him a couple of weeks ago and went with Eddy Pineiro to close out the summer.

A return to Chicago seems unlikely, but other teams are going to be in the market for kickers this weekend and over the course of the season so we may still hear from Fry again this year.