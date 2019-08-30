Ravens cutting Willie Henry

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Willie Henry appeared in 17 games with three starts for the Ravens in his first three seasons. But his time in Baltimore apparently is over.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the Ravens have informed Henry they are cutting him.

The Ravens made Henry a fourth-round choice in 2016, but he has spent parts of two of the past three seasons on injured reserve. He started three games and played 11 others in his second season.

But he appeared in only three games last season, missing the beginning of the season after hernia surgery and going on injured reserve late in the season.

In his career with the Ravens, Henry made 35 tackles, five pass breakups, 4.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.