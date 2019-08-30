Ravens release Shane Ray

Getty Images

The Ravens signed outside linebacker Shane Ray this offseason as they worked to put together their defense in the wake of the departures of Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith, but the former Broncos first-round pick didn’t prove to be part of the solution.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that the Ravens have released Ray on Friday. Ray had 12 sacks in his first two NFL seasons, but dealt with injuries the last two years and only added two to the ledger in 29 games.

Ray had two tackles and a half-sack in four preseason outings.

Hensley also reports that the team has waived guard Patrick Vahe, guard Isaiah Williams and tackle Darrell Williams. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com adds linebacker Silas Stewart to the list and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that wide receiver Jaylen Smith has also been cut.