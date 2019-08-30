Report: Dolphins asking for Jadeveon Clowney, first-round pick, more in exchange for Laremy Tunsil

Getty Images

If the Houston Texans really, really, really want left tackle Laremy Tunsil, they apparently need to be willing to give the Miami Dolphins an awful to get him.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Texans have discussed sending Clowney and a first-round pick to Miami in exchange for Tunsil. The Dolphins want another high draft pick as well in exchange for their left tackle.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores didn’t exactly shoot down the possibility of a Tunsil trade following the team’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints.

“There’s no trade in place for him,” Flores said.

That doesn’t eliminate the possibility there could be a trade for him eventually. Flores could have said the team is not considering any trade proposals for Tunsil, but he didn’t. Instead, he says there’s no trade currently in place for him at this particular moment in time.

The Dolphins have been thought as the most likely destination for Clowney, who hasn’t signed his franchise tag tender as he holds out from the Texans. Houston has had discussions with multiple teams about Clowney with nothing really progressing. However, the Dolphins have been the most visible pursuer of the Texans’ defensive end.

The Dolphins locker room apparently wouldn’t take too kindly to Tunsil being dealt. Perhaps the report of such a price tag would send a message that he’s only being moved for a significant return. However, that still wouldn’t alleviate any hurt feelings over losing a starting left tackle right before the regular season begins.