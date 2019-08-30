Report: Jadeveon Clowney doesn’t want to play for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Texans may or may not have a deal with the Dolphins to send Jadeveon Clowney to Miami. It doesn’t matter.

As Texans coach Bill O’Brien said Saturday and reiterated Friday: The ball’s in Clowney’s court.

Houston cannot trade Clowney until he signs his franchise tender, and it doesn’t appear he will sign it if it means a trade to Miami.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Clowney “remains adamant he doesn’t want to play for the Miami Dolphins regardless of the trade discussions between Texans and Dolphins.”

Clowney has met with the Dolphins’ brass, who apparently didn’t have much luck in convincing Clowney to join them.

Clowney reportedly was ready to show up after the third preseason game and sign his franchise tender until he got wind of the Texans’ intent to trade him.

By not reporting, Clowney has a say in where he goes, and he reportedly prefers either the Seahawks or the Eagles.