Report: Mason Rudolph will be Ben Roethlisberger’s backup

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph said he didn’t read anything into the fact that he followed Ben Roethlisberger into the game during Pittsburgh’s second preseason contest, but it appears there was some writing on the wall.

Rudolph also started the second and fourth preseason games this summer and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that he has beaten out Josh Dobbs for the No. 2 job behind Roethlisberger in the regular season.

There’s no word on whether Dobbs will also be on the roster in Pittsburgh this season. The team carried all three quarterbacks last year after drafting Rudolph in the third round, but may decide to move on from Dobbs and could try to shop him to teams less satisfied with their current backup options.

The Steelers also have undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges on the roster and the fates of both quarterbacks will be known by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.