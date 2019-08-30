Report: “Minor scare” for Julian Edelman

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman left Thursday night’s game after coming down on his left hand at the end of a 20-yard catch and run, which raised some concern that he may have aggravated the thumb injury that sidelined him for most of the summer.

Edelman was shaking the hand and trainers took a look on the sideline, but it seemed to be a good sign that Edelman didn’t go to the locker room for further evaluation.

A report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media goes into that category as well. While Edelman left the game earlier than expected, Rapoport reports that it was a “minor scare” for the wideout and that he didn’t re-injure his thumb or injure his hand.

Assuming that’s the case, Edelman will be in the lineup against the Steelers on the first Sunday night of the season.