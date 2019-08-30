Rodney Hudson signs three-year extension with Raiders

Getty Images

The next couple of days will be filled with news of players losing their jobs with NFL teams, but there’s at least one player who has struck a deal to stick with his team for the next few years.

Center Rodney Hudson has agreed to a contract extension with the Raiders. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that it is a three-year pact worth $33.75 million with $24.4 million in guaranteed money.

The average annual salary of $11.25 million is the most for any center in the league.

Hudson signed a five-year deal with the Raiders as a free agent in 2015 and he’s been one of the league’s best centers throughout his time in Oakland. He’s started every game over the last three seasons and the extension sets him up to remain a foundation of the team when they make their move to Las Vegas next year.