Russell Okung won’t play in opener, team will know more in a couple of weeks

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said a few days ago that he expected to have a clearer idea of left tackle Russell Okung‘s status by the end of the week and General Manager Tom Telesco offered an update after Thursday night’s game.

Okung has been limited to off-field conditioning work this summer due to a pulmonary embolism. Telesco said on Thursday, via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, that Okung will not play against the Colts in Week One.

Telesco added that the team will have a better idea about the veteran’s outlook in a couple of weeks.

Okung is on the non-football illness list and could remain on that list through the cut to 53 players. If he does, he won’t be able to play for the first six weeks of the season and that may be a real possibility as it doesn’t sound like the team is sure to have a clear idea about his availability anytime soon.

Trent Scott has been at left tackle in Okung’s place.