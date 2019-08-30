Seahawks release DeShawn Shead, waive Shalom Luani

Getty Images

The Seahawks have made a couple of their roster decisions in the secondary.

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, the Seahawks have released veteran defensive back Deshawn Shead and waived safety Shalom Luani. Shead confirmed the move in a message on his Twitter account Friday evening.

Shead – the only member of the team’s formerly star-studded Super Bowl team secondary – was re-signed by Seattle early in training to bolster the team’s numbers at safety as second-round pick Marquise Blair was still working back from an injury. Shead had an 88-yard interception return for a touchdown in Seattle’s second preseason game in Minnesota. He spent time both at safety and cornerback during training camp and played both spots in games.

Luani spent last season with the Seahawks after the team acquired him in a trade with the Oakland Raiders at the end of training camp for a seventh-round draft pick. He played mostly on special teams in his 12 games with the team last season.

Shead could easily be a player Seattle looks to bring back after the first week of the season when veteran contracts no longer become guaranteed for the full year.