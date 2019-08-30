Shaquem Griffin not sweating being on the bubble

Getty Images

Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin was a great story when he made the team’s roster in 2018. The second chapter, though, is a huge question mark.

Griffin is on the roster bubble, but he isn’t sweating it.

“Last year on cut-down day, I just remember making pancakes at home with my brother [Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin],” Griffin said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “I didn’t even come in that day. It was just us just hanging out, having family in town and stuff. It’s going to be more of the same thing.”

Griffin’s status his rookie season wasn’t much of a question on the weekend after the final preseason game in 2018. He led the team with 15 preseason tackles.

The Seahawks feature Bobby Wagner, Mychal Kendricks and K.J. Wright as their starting linebackers and drafted Cody Barton (third round) and Ben Burr-Kirven (fifth). Another linebacker, Austin Calitro, has impressed during training camp.

Griffin missed two preseason games with a right knee injury, and he played only special teams Thursday. He made a tackle on punt coverage.

“It happens. You can’t control it,” Griffin said. “You play ball. You give 100 percent, and sometimes you get banged up in the midst of it.”