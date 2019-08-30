Taylor Heinicke, Jaydon Mickens among early Panthers cuts

Getty Images

The Panthers have to get to 53 players by Saturday afternoon’s deadline and a couple of their cuts became known on Friday morning.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is parting ways with quarterback Taylor Heinicke and Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports wide receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens has also been dropped from the roster.

Heinicke was one of three quarterbacks behind Cam Newton on the depth chart this summer. Kyle Allen and third-round pick Will Grier remain on hand and the expectation is that both will make the 53-man roster.

Mickens signed with the Panthers ahead of training camp after playing 16 games for the Jaguars over the last two seasons. Mickens had two kickoff returns for 62 yards and one catch in the preseason.