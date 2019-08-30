The busiest news weekend of the year is here

Getty Images

Labor Day weekend typically entails plenty of labor for the NFL and the people who cover it.

By Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET, all teams will be required to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53. This means that each team will be making up to 37 roster moves by tomorrow afternoon, releasing veterans (players with four or more years of service), waiving non-veterans (players with fewer than four years of service), moving players to one of the various reserve lists, trading players, etc.

Although the deadline doesn’t arrive until tomorrow, moves can be made at any time. And some of them already are coming. Some teams will release a group of players today, finalizing their lists on Saturday.

We’ll be tracking all the moves, from the cuts to the waiver claims on Sunday to every other transaction that unfolds over the next few days.

