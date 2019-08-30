Thomas Rawls, Josh Wells released by Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars have announced five cuts from their roster, including the release of defensive lineman Datone Jones.

Jones announced that the Jaguars informed him he’d be cut earlier on Friday. They have also released running back Thomas Rawls, offensive lineman Josh Wells and linebacker Ramik Wilson. Linebacker Davis Tull was released with an injury settlement.

Rawls signed a future contract with the Jags in January. He played in one game for the Bengals last year and 34 games for the Seahawks over the previous three seasons.

Wells joined the Jaguars in 2014 and made nine starts while appearing in 39 games. Wilson signed with Jacksonville in May after spending time with the Chiefs and Rams. Tull signed earlier this month and has bounced between NFL offseason rosters, the CFL and AAF.