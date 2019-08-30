Titans sign Ben Jones to contract extension

Getty Images

One of the NFL’s best offensive lines made sure it locked up one of its starters long term.

The Titans agreed to terms with center Ben Jones on a contract extension, the team announced on its website. He was entering the final year of his deal, scheduled to make $4.5 million in base salary.

Jones’ deal is for two years and worth $13.5 million in new money, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Tennessee originally signed Jones in free agency in 2016. He has started all 48 games since.

In fact, Jones has played all 112 of a possible 112 games since the Texans drafted him fourth round in 2012. He started all 16 games in both 2014 and 2015 for the Texans.

Jones has made 80 consecutive starts.

Jones has started games at center, left guard and right guard during his NFL career. He has blocked for four 1,000-yard rushers.