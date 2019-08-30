Vikings release Jeff Badet

Getty Images

Receiver Jeff Badet didn’t get a check from 40 Yards of Gold. He also won’t be getting game checks from the Vikings.

Per multiple reports, Badet has been waived.

The move is a bit of a surprise. The Vikings gave Badet a $75,000 bonus in the offseason to keep him from joining the Jets. And while Badet could land on Minnesota’s practice squad, he’ll first have to clear waivers. Given that the Jets wanted him, they may claim him on waivers.

The Vikings have been hoping for someone/anyone to step up as a complement to Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Badet had a chance, but he apparently didn’t do enough.