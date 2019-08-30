Wyatt Teller will get chance to win starting right guard job

Getty Images

The Browns traded for Wyatt Teller not to improve their depth, but, they hope, to improve their starting offensive line. Teller will get a chance to beat out Eric Kush for the right guard job.

Kush is “our right guard as we speak,” Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said Friday. Teller will get four practices to make his case.

“He hasn’t even been on the field yet,” Kitchens said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ll see how it goes.”

The Bills made Teller a fifth-round choice in 2018. He started the final seven games of his rookie season at left guard.

The Bills listed Teller as the second-team right guard.

Kush has held down the right guard job in the preseason, though he watched Thursday’s final preseason game with the other starters on the sideline.