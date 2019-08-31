49ers cutting Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

The 49ers list Adrian Colbert as the starter at free safety. He won’t be.

San Francisco will waive Colbert, Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports.

Colbert started six games at free safety last season before a high ankle sprain sidelined him the rest of the year. He started six games in 2017, too. But he played only nine defensive snaps in the preseason because of a hamstring injury.

Colbert aggravated the injury in Thursday’s fourth preseason game.

The 49ers drafted Colbert in the seventh round in 2017. He has 58 tackles, six pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his career.

The 49ers list Tarvarius Moore and Antone Exum Jr. at the position on their depth chart.