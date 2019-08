Getty Images

It’s not a good day for deals once sanctioned by Chip Kelly.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers are releasing guard Joshua Garnett.

As in, 2016 first-round pick Joshua Garnett.

They actually traded up into the first round to take him, but Garnett was never able to lock down a starting job for long. Part of that was because of injuries, but he never found his footing.

Garnett started 11 games, all in his rookie season.