49ers releasing Jordan Matthews

Getty Images

Kyle Shanahan admitted after the 49ers’ final preseason game that the number of receivers the team keeps was up in the air. The final spot appeared to be coming down to Jordan Matthews or Kendrick Bourne.

It appears the bubble has popped on Matthews.

The 49ers are releasing the veteran receiver, Mike Garafolo of the NFL reports.

Matthews caught three of his five targets in the preseason for 45 yards. What hurt him was his lack of special teams experience.

The 49ers tried Matthews as a gunner in the preseason, something he hadn’t done since college.

Matthews, a second-round pick of the Eagles in 2014, spent four of the past five seasons in Philadelphia. He was with the Bills in 2017.

His first three seasons, Matthews made 225 catches for 2,673 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has 45 receptions for 582 yards and three touchdowns the past two seasons.