Bears cut 2016 third-rounder Jonathan Bullard

Getty Images

The Bears have not made any announcements about cuts at this point, but they have begun whittling down their roster and the names of players who won’t be on the 53-man roster have filtered out.

Wide receiver Marvin Hall was one of the first and Saturday morning brings word of more moves. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 2016 third-round pick Jonathan Bullard has been cut.

Bullard played in 46 regular season games for the Bears over the last three seasons after being picked out of Florida. He had 62 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in those appearances.

According to multiple reports, the Bears are also parting ways with long snapper John Wirtel; wide receiver Tanner Gentry; tight end Ian Bunting; offensive linemen Marquez Tucker and Joe Lowery; defensive linemen Daryle Banfield and Jalen Dalton; linebackers Jameer Thurman, Matt Betts and Chuck Harris; and cornerbacks Doyin Jibowu and Clifton Duck.