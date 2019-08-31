Bengals get to 53-man limit

Getty Images

The Bengals got to the 53-man roster limit, announcing their moves 30 minutes prior to the deadline.

They had to leave two first-rounders on the reserve/physically unable to perform list with cornerback Darqueze Dennard and tackle Jonah Williams out for at least the first six weeks of the season (though Williams is expected to miss the entire season).

Dennard had offseason knee surgery, while Williams suffered a shoulder injury during OTAs.

The Bengals also placed quarterback Jeff Driskel and running back Rodney Anderson on injured reserve, and placed guard Alex Redmond on the reserve/suspended list.

They also terminated the contract of veteran guard John Jerry and waived the following 21 players: Tight end Moritz Böhringer, cornerback Jordan Brown, wide receiver Ventell Bryant, cornerback Anthony Chesley, wide receiver Cody Core, linebacker Deshaun Davis, linebacker Noah Dawkins, running back Jordan Ellis, tackle Justin Evans, running back Quinton Flowers, tight end Jordan Franks, cornerback Davontae Harris, safety Trayvon Henderson, linebacker Malik Jefferson, safety Tyree Kinnel, center Brad Lundblade, wide receiver Stanley Morgan, cornerback KeiVarae Russell, tight end Mason Schreck, wide receiver Hunter Sharp (injury settlement), and guard Keaton Sutherland.