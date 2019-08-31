Bengals putting Jeff Driskel on injured reserve

Getty Images

Bengals rookie quarterback Ryan Finley is set to be Andy Dalton‘s backup this season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are placing Jeff Driskel on injured reserve. Driskel is dealing with a hamstring injury and making the move before setting their initial 53-man roster means that he won’t be eligible to return later in the season.

Driskel joined the Bengals in 2016 and made his first regular season appearances last year. He started five games after Andy Dalton went on injured reserve and completed 105-of-176 passes for 1,003 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Finley was a fourth-round pick out of N.C. State this year. He was 47-of-64 for 414 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in three preseason appearances.