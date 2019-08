Getty Images

The Bengals added offensive lineman John Jerry in June. They’ve released him today.

Per a league source, the 2010 third-rounder has been cut by the Bengals. He instantly becomes a free agent.

Jerry, who has played for the Dolphins and Giants, was due to make $930,000 in 2019.

All teams must get to 53 players by 4:00 p.m. ET today, if you haven’t heard.

And we’ll be tracking all the cuts all day long, if you didn’t know.