Bengals waive 2018 third-rounder Malik Jefferson

Linebacker Malik Jefferson‘s stay with the Bengals turned out to be shorter than expected.

Jefferson was a third-round pick last year and saw action in 12 games during his rookie season, but the change in coaching staff and defensive philosophies this offseason appear to have worked out badly for him. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bengals will waive Jefferson on their way to 53 players on Saturday.

Jefferson made 10 tackles in those 12 2018 appearances. He had nine tackles in the team’s first three preseason games and did not play on Thursday night due to what’s been called a non-football injury.

The Bengals also cut two linebackers on Friday, which leaves Preston Brown, Nick Vigil, Jordan Evans, Hardy Nickerson, Germaine Pratt, Deshaun Davis and Noah Dawkins in the mix.