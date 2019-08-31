Bills cut Christian Wade, get down to 53 players

Getty Images

The headline move of the Bills’ cut to 53 players was the release of running back LeSean McCoy, but they made several other moves over the course of the day.

One of them involved one of the feel-good stories of the preseason. Running back Christian Wade joined the Bills after giving up rugby for a spot in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program and scored a touchdown on his first touch, but he was one of the team’s cuts. The program allows for a practice squad exemption for foreign players, so Wade will likely stick around Buffalo if he isn’t claimed by another club.

The Bills also cut defensive end Sam Acho, tight end Nate Becker, wide receiver Victor Bolden, tight end Kyle Carter, safety Kurt Coleman, wide receiver Nick Easley, defensive end Jeff Holland, quarterback Tyree Jackson, tackle Jarron Jones, linebacker Deon Lacey, cornerback Cam Lewis, cornerback Ryan Lewis, offensive lineman Eric Magnuson, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, kicker Chase McLaughlin, cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, running back Marcus Murphy, defensive tackle Kyle Peko, wide receiver Cam Phillips, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney, cornerback Denzel Rice, wide receiver David Sills, tight end Keith Towbridge, safety Abraham Wallace, defensive tackle L.T. Walton, wide receiver Duke Williams, defensive end Eddie Yarbrough and defensive tackle Roderick Young.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List while linebacker Vosean Joseph and running back Senorise Perry were placed on injured reserve.