Bills cut LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy‘s days in Buffalo are done.

The Bills are releasing McCoy as part of today’s final cutdowns.

The move is being treated as a surprise, but McCoy had a base salary of $6.2 million this season, and the Bills made improving at running back a top priority this offseason, with the signing of Frank Gore and the drafting of Devin Singletary. It’s really not that surprising, given all that.

McCoy will now become an unrestricted free agent, where, at age 31 and coming off the least productive season of his career, he may have a hard time finding any other team willing to pay him $6.2 million.