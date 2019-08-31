Bills didn’t ask LeSean McCoy to take a pay cut

Getty Images

It’s not a surprise that the Bills cut running back LeSean McCoy. It is a surprise that they did so without trying to get him to take a pay cut.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the release of McCoy came “out of left field,” with no attempt by the team to get him to take less money.

McCoy was due to earn $6.175 million in 2019, the final year of his contract with the Bills. And the possibility of McCoy being released has been on the radar screen, especially once rookie Devin Singletary began getting first-team reps in practice.

Indeed, something changed since July. That’s when Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said, “I think LeSean still can play. If not, we would have made the decision to move on.”

It’s known whether the Bills tried to trade McCoy. However, it’s unlikely that anyone would have taken on his salary, necessitating a reduction. It’s possible the Bills simply decided based on their knowledge of McCoy that he wouldn’t accept any type of a pay cut.

McCoy will still count for $2.875 million in cap space, due to bonus proration and his offseason workout bonus. But the Bills have created in one fell swoop $6.175 million that can be used elsewhere.

In 14 games last year, McCoy gained only 514 yards, and he averaged only 3.2 yards per carry.