Bills releasing Kurt Coleman

Getty Images

When safety Kurt Coleman signed with the Bills in July, he said he saw Super Bowl potential in the team.

The Bills don’t appear to feel Coleman’s presence is necessary to make a run at making good on their potential. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is releasing Coleman as they make their way to 53 players on Saturday.

Rapoport adds that the team may consider bringing Coleman back at some point in the coming days “based on a few roster moves they need to do.” If he is on the roster for Week One, his salary for the entire season will be guaranteed.

Coleman played 16 games for the Saints last season and spent the previous three years with the Panthers, who also used to employ Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane.